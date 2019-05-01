Official Trailer for Restored Re-Release of James Ivory's 'Quartet' Film

"You're not going to talk to anybody about this, are you?" Cohen Media Group has debuted a brand new official trailer for their re-release of the classic romantic drama Quartet, set in Paris in the 1920s. This was the 11th feature film directed by James Ivory, adapted from Jean Rhys's 1928 autobiographical novel of the same name. It originally premiered at the 1981 Cannes Film Festival and opened in theaters later that year. The film has been restored and remastered for this re-release, and will play in a few theaters again starting soon. Marya, as played by Isabelle Adjani, finds herself penniless after her art dealer husband, Stephan, is convicted of theft. She accepts the hospitality of a strange couple, H.J. and Lois Heidler, as played by Alan Bates and Maggie Smith, who let her live in their house. The cast also includes Anthony Higgins, Sebastien Floche, and Suzanne Flon. As always, it's great to catch classics back on the big screen again.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for the re-release of James Ivory's Quartet, from YouTube:

A twisted relationship between a wealthy English couple and a young woman they take in, plays out against a stunning recreation of the Golden Age of 1920s Paris, France. In adapting Jean Rhys's 1928 autobiographical novel, Merchant Ivory achieved an artistic breakthrough that remains one of the team's finest works. In one of her greatest performances, Isabelle Adjani plays the vulnerable but complicated West-Indian Marya, who, after her shady husband Stefan (Anthony Higgins) is imprisoned, finds shelter in the home of a manipulative and lecherous English art patron (Alan Bates) and his painter wife (Maggie Smith). The dynamic between this trio is set against Hemingway's "moveable feast" of café culture and extravagant nightlife, glitter and literati, beneath which lie traces of something sinister… Quartet is directed by iconic American filmmaker James Ivory, a year after he made Jane Austen in Manhattan. The film was first released in fall of 1981, after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. Cohen Media will re-release Ivory's Quartet in select theaters starting on May 3rd this week. For more, visit the official website.