Official Trailer for 'Return to Mount Kennedy' Mountain Climbing Doc

"The wild places have a way of bringing us back to who we are." 1091 Media has debuted an official trailer for a new documentary called Return to Mount Kennedy, an intriguing story about climbers scaling a mountain named after JFK. In 1965, Bobby Kennedy became the first human to stand atop a lonely peak in the Canadian Yukon (see on Google Maps) that had just been named to honor his assassinated brother, JFK. His climbing guide was Jim Whittaker, a mountain icon who at 28 had become the first American to summit Mt. Everest. Now 50 years later, the sons of the original climbing team decide to embark on an expedition to the mountain to celebrate the special bond that connects them all. I really dig the structure of this doc - the past and present intertwining. Looks fascinating and inspiring, a look back into the past while reminding us of the importance of the present. I love all the quotes and little moments they show in this trailer. Beautiful.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Eric Becker's doc Return to Mount Kennedy, from YouTube:

In 1965 Jim Whittaker led Senator Robert Kennedy to the first ascent of a remote mountain in the Yukon named after the late president, JFK. Fifty years later, the sons of the original climbing team—a raucous band manager, a candidate for governor, and a young mountaineer—embark on an expedition to the mountain to celebrate the special bond that connects them all. Featuring unreleased instrumentals by Eddie Vedder (of Pearl Jam) and never before seen footage and photos of Robert Kennedy, the feature-length documentary sits at the intersection of politics, human rights, environmentalism and adventure. Return to Mount Kennedy is directed by filmmaker Eric Becker, making his first feature after a short and TV work previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 will release Return to Mount Kennedy direct-to-VOD starting November 5th this fall. To order it on VOD - click here.