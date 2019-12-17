Official Trailer for Russian Video Game Sci-Fi Movie 'A Rough Draft'

"This world belongs to me!" High Octane Pictures has released an official trailer for a Russian sci-fi movie titled A Rough Draft, formerly known as just The Draft. This super trippy, weird techno-thriller is about a video game designer who is stripped of his identity and then recruited by a mysterious group to be the gatekeeper of a multi-dimensional portal. He learns to open the portals to a variety of parallel worlds which represent alternative versions of Moscow: a steampunk Imperial Russia, a post-apocalyptic tropic resort world, a dystopian Gulag world, and a highly advanced utopian world. Over time, Kirill learns that our Earth is a rough draft, a setting for social experiments secretly staged by the government of the utopian world, in order to avoid our mistakes. Starring Nikita Volkov, Yevgeny Tkachuk, Olga Borovskaya, and Yulia Peresild. This looks like a crazy concept for a movie, perhaps just a bit too ambitious to pull it off properly.

A young resident of Moscow, Kirill (Nikita Volkov) is a talented designer of computer games. One day, he is completely erased from the memory of everyone he knew and loved. Kirill learns that he is chosen for an important and mysterious mission. His purpose is to become a customs officer between parallel worlds, of which there are dozens in the universe. A Rough Draft, also known as The Draft, or also titled Chernovik in Russian, is directed by Russian cinematographer / filmmaker Sergey Mokritskiy, of the movies Protest Day, Battle for Sevastopol, and I Am A Teacher previously. The screenplay is written by Maksim Budarin, Denis Kuryshev, Sergey Mokritskiy, and Olga Sobenina; adapted from Sergey Lukyanenko's novel. This first premiered at the Seattle Film Festival last year, and it opened in Russia last year. High Octane Pictures will release Mokritskiy's A Rough Draft in select US theaters sometime in early 2020. Anyone want to see this?