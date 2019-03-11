MOVIE TRAILERS
Official Trailer for 'Satan & Adam' Documentary About Two Musicians
by Alex Billington
March 11, 2019
Source: YouTube
"We both found it intensely exciting to be making music on the street." Cargo Films has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Satan & Adam, about two musicians & friends. This played at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and is opening in theaters this spring. Satan & Adam are two musicians from the opposite ends of life who met on the streets of Harlem in 1986. Against the backdrop of racial discord in the city, Adam Gussow, a young white Jewish harmonica player, and Sterling "Mr. Satan" Magee, an older black Mississippi bluesman, joined forces to blaze a new musical trail - "bi-racial blues" or "po-mo blues." Whatever you want to call it, it changed their lives forever and contested longstanding notions of cultural appropriation. Shot over 30 years, Satan & Adam showcases a miraculous journey of friendship, heartbreak and the transformative power of music. It looks as entertaining and as uplifting as that description sounds.
Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for V. Scott Balcerek's documentary Satan & Adam, from YouTube:
Satan & Adam chronicles the unlikely pairing of legendary one-man-band Sterling "Mr. Satan" Magee and harmonica master Adam Gussow. Shot over 20 years, the film showcases one of the greatest blues duos you probably never got a chance to see. Magee and Gussow came together on the streets of Harlem in the 1980s, a time when race relations in New York City were at an all-time low. From completely different worlds, these two musicians forged a lifelong relationship that showcases the unifying power of music. Satan & Adam is directed by filmmaker V. Scott Balcerek, now making his feature directorial debut after working previously as a producer and editor on other docs including More Than a Game. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at the Galway Film Fleadh. Cargo will release Balcerek's Satan & Adam in select theaters starting on April 12th this spring. For more info, visit the official website.
