Official Trailer for 'Scandalous' Doc Examining The National Enquirer

"Look at the Enquirer in the realm of pop culture, rather than journalism." Magnolia Pictures has debuted an official trailer for the documentary Scandalous, directed by doc filmmaker Mark Landsman (Peace of Mind, Thunder Soul). Scandalous is the sensational true story of The National Enquirer, the infamous tabloid with a prescient grasp of its readers darkest curiosities. The film is a thrilling, eye-opening look at how this newspaper fed into the desires of many Americans to become obsessed with the rich, famous, and powerful people. "From its coverage of Elvis's death, to Monica Lewinsky and the O.J. Simpson murder trial, the National Enquirer rattled the foundations of American culture and politics, sometimes allegedly using payoffs and blackmail to get its scoops." This looks entertaining but also very frightening, a glimpse into how one paper can manipulate the minds of many, and turn them into addicts for gossip and scandal. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Landsman's doc Scandalous, direct from YouTube:

Sex! Gossip! Scandal! For over 60 years, The National Enquirer newspaper has pumped out salacious, shocking stories, stretching the limits of journalism and blurring the lines between truth and fiction. Scandalous is the sensational true story of the most infamous tabloid in US history, a wild, probing look at how one newspaper's prescient grasp of its' readers darkest curiosities led it to massive profits and influence. From its coverage of Elvis's death, to Monica Lewinsky and the O.J. Simpson murder trial, the National Enquirer rattled the foundations of American culture and politics, sometimes allegedly using payoffs and blackmail to get its scoops. With rare archival footage and revelations as wild as National Enquirer headlines, Scandalous examines our obsession with the rich, famous and powerful, and the tabloid that has fed those obsessions for generations of Americans. Scandalous is directed by filmmaker Mark Landsman, of the docs Peace of Mind and Thunder Soul previously, as well as the "Intervention" TV series. Magnolia will debut Landsman's Scandalous doc in select theaters starting November 15th this fall.