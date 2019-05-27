Official Trailer for Seth Green's Dramedy 'Changeland' Set in Thailand

"I don't like how she treats you… how you let her treat you… or me." Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy-drama titled Changeland, the feature directorial debut of actor Seth Green - who writes and directs and stars in the film set in Thailand. The story is about two friends who take a trip to Thailand, and discover that "there's no rule book for finding purpose and meaning in life." Of course, there's a few women involved in this story of love and connection. In addition to Green, the cast includes Breckin Meyer, Rachel Bloom, Macauley Culkin, Brenda Song, and Green's wife, Clare Grant. Watch below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Seth Green's Changeland, direct from YouTube:

While visiting Thailand, two estranged friends (Seth Green & Breckin Meyer) realize there's no rule book for finding real purpose and meaning in life. Changeland is both written and directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Seth Green, making his feature directorial debut after directing for "Robot Chicken" and other various TV projects previously. It's produced by Corey Moosa, and associate produced by Casey Tebo and Ayla Glass. This didn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will release Seth Green's Changeland in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 7th this summer. Anyone?