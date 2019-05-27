MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Seth Green's Dramedy 'Changeland' Set in Thailand

by
May 27, 2019
Source: YouTube

Changeland Trailer

"I don't like how she treats you… how you let her treat you… or me." Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy-drama titled Changeland, the feature directorial debut of actor Seth Green - who writes and directs and stars in the film set in Thailand. The story is about two friends who take a trip to Thailand, and discover that "there's no rule book for finding purpose and meaning in life." Of course, there's a few women involved in this story of love and connection. In addition to Green, the cast includes Breckin Meyer, Rachel Bloom, Macauley Culkin, Brenda Song, and Green's wife, Clare Grant. Watch below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Seth Green's Changeland, direct from YouTube:

Changeland Poster

Changeland Poster

While visiting Thailand, two estranged friends (Seth Green & Breckin Meyer) realize there's no rule book for finding real purpose and meaning in life. Changeland is both written and directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Seth Green, making his feature directorial debut after directing for "Robot Chicken" and other various TV projects previously. It's produced by Corey Moosa, and associate produced by Casey Tebo and Ayla Glass. This didn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures will release Seth Green's Changeland in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 7th this summer. Anyone?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net