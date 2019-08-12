Official Trailer for Showtime's 'Hitsville: The Making of Motown' Doc

"We've got to maintain our high standards… Luckily for us, we have one record in the Top 10." Showtime has launched an official trailer for a lively music history documentary titled Hitsville: The Making of Motown, premiering later this month on their channel. This is actually a feature-length documentary that will air on Showtime first, looking back at the iconic history of one of the greatest record labels in history, Motown Records. The film focuses specifically on the period beginning with the birth of Motown in Detroit in 1958, until its relocation to Los Angeles in the early 1970s. Featuring exclusive interviews with legendary Motown founder Berry Gordy, and rare behind-the-scenes footage from his personal archives, along with appearances by John Legend, Jamie Foxx, and Smokey Robinson, among many others. This looks like an exquisite examination of music history and how this iconic studio changed music forever. Check this out.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Turner & Turner's doc Hitsville: The Making of Motown, from YouTube:

Documentary film that focuses on the period beginning with the birth of Motown in Detroit in 1958 until its relocation to Los Angeles in the early 1970s. The film tracks the unique system that Berry Gordy assembled that enabled Motown to become the most successful record label of all time. The creation and initial success of Motown was achieved during a period of significant racial tensions in America and amid the burgeoning civil rights movement. Hitsville: The Making of Motown is co-directed by filmmaking brothers Benjamin Turner & Gabe Turner, both directors of In the Hands of the Gods, The Class of '92, and I Am Bolt previously, as well as plenty of other documentary production work. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere before, as far as we know. Showtime will debut Turner & Turner's Hitsville: The Making of Motown doc streaming exclusively starting August 24th late this month. Who's interested?