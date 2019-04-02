Official Trailer for 'Sickies Making Films' Doc About Censoring Cinema

"The battle began with first to see a woman's ass…" Passion River Films has debuted an official trailer for Sickies Making Films, a documentary about censorship looking back at America's history with censoring films. Yes, it's an entire documentary examining why America loves to censor films, but surprisingly it's not about the MPAA. The film focuses on the Maryland Board of Censors, the nation's longest lasting censor board (from 1916 to 1981). Featuring interviews and footage with John Waters, Pat Moran, Liam Hughes, and many others - including some of the members of the Maryland Board. The doc is described as a "love letter to film history" that "looks at our urge to censor movies and asks, Why?" I don't know if we want to know the answer! This look incredibly fascinating, and it's heading straight to VOD soon. Take a look below.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Joe Tropea's doc Sickies Making Films, direct from YouTube:

"As soon as they told stories, people started thinking about censoring them." Sickies Making Films looks at our urge to censor films and asks, "Why?" We find reasons both absurd and surprisingly understandable. By using the Maryland Board of Censors (1916-1981) as a lens, as well as archival materials, classic film segments, and a few interviews with filmmakers and exhibitors who were subjected to censorship, this documentary examines the recurring problem of censorship in America. Sickies Making Films is directed by filmmaker / producer Joe Tropea, his second film after making the documentary Hit & Stay previously. This hasn't shown at any film festival or elsewhere. Passion River will release Tropea's Sickies Making Films direct-to-VOD coming up soon this year. Stay tuned for more updates - and visit the doc's official website.