Official Trailer for 'Sobibor' About a Soviet Escaping from a Nazi Camp

"We'll never forgive them again." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official trailer for the true story World War II survival thriller Sobibor, about the revolt and escape at the concentration camp known as Sobibór in Poland. The story goes that, after only three weeks imprisoned at this Nazi death camp in Poland in 1943, Soviet Officer Alexander Pechersky organized a mass revolt and prison break, successfully escaping and helping many of the other prisoners escape as well. Many of the escapees were later caught and died - but the rest, led by Pechersky, eventually joined the resistance. The film stars Konstantin Khabenskiy as Pechersky, who is also making his directorial debut on this film, with a full cast including Christopher Lambert, Mariya Kozhevnikova, Michalina Olszanska, Philippe Reinhardt, Maximilian Dirr, Mindaugas Papinigis, and Wolfgang Cerny. This seems to be yet another intense WWII concentration camp film, but with some hope considering they did successfully rise up against their captors. Check it out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two intl. posters) for Konstantin Khabenskiy's Sobibor, from YouTube:

Based on the true story, Sobibor tells of the heroism of Soviet Officer Alexander Pechersky. Sobibor was one of four concentration camps in Poland. Prisoners were not separated into two groups like many of the other camps: fit or unfit for work. Those who arrived in Sobibor were doomed for death. With the greatest odds against him, our hero managed to do the impossible — in only three weeks he organized a daring revolt, which aided the mass escape of Sobibor's condemned prisoners. Some of the escapees were caught and shot, but the rest followed Pechersky and managed to escape. They joined the resistance to fight the Nazis. Pechersky’s victory was such an embarrassment, the camp was dismantled at Himmler's order & Alexander considered one of the Great Russian heroes of WW2. Sobibor is directed by Russian actor now filmmaker Konstantin Khabenskiy, making his directorial debut. The screenplay is by Anna Chernakova nad Michael Edelstein, based on Ilya Vasiliev's book. This film sold at the Cannes Market last year. Samuel Goldwyn will release Khabenskiy's Sobibor direct-to-VOD starting April 2nd coming up. How does it look?