Official Trailer for 'The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open'

"I'm gunna protect her… No one's taking my baby." Ava DuVernary's indie label Array has released a trailer for their latest film hitting theaters this month titled The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, and also played at the Sydney & Toronto Film Festivals. The film takes place entirely in real time as a stitched continuous take in order to achieve an experience for the viewer which is urgent, intimate, naturalistic, and highly suspenseful. Skillfully written and directed by filmmakers Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers & Kathleen Hepburn, the film is about a chance encounter on the street between two Indigenous women, one fleeing a violent domestic attack. Starring Violet Nelson and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, with Charlie Hannah, Barbara Eve Harris, Jay Cardinal Villeneuve, Aidan Dee, James Angus Cowan, and Anthony Bolognese. The film has received positive reviews across the board so far, calling it an "ambitious & gutsy film that's bound to knock the wind out of anyone who sees it."

Official trailer for Array's The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open, direct from YouTube:

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open follows two Indigenous women from vastly different backgrounds when their worlds collide as one of them — Rosie — is fleeing a violent domestic attack. What begins as an urgent and terrifying escape, tentatively expands as the women weave a fragile bond in their short time together all the while navigating the complexities of motherhood and the ongoing legacy of colonialism. The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open is both written and directed by filmmakers Kathleen Hepburn (Never Steady, Never Still) & Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (The Embargo Project), both making their second feature films. Based on a story by Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Array will release Hepburn & Tailfeathers' The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open in select US theaters starting November 29th later this month. Interested in this one?