Official Trailer for 'The Cave' Doc Film About a Hidden Syrian Hospital

"We don't have anesthesia, but we have music!" National Geographic has debuted an official trailer for the documentary titled The Cave, the latest film from Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad who last made the Oscar-nominated doc Last Men in Aleppo. This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival coming up soon, and will be released in theaters sometime later in the fall. Not to be confused with the horror film The Cave, or the Thai rescue film also called The Cave. Fayyad's new documentary titled The Cave tells the story of a hidden underground hospital in Syria and the unprecedented female-led team who risk their lives to provide medical care to the besieged local population. This looks as compelling and as heartbreaking, and also as inspiring, as Fayyad's Last Men in Aleppo, another important story from Syria being shared with the world.

Here's the first official trailer for Feras Fayyad's documentary The Cave, direct from NatGeo's YouTube:

Description from TIFF: Shot from 2016 to 2018, The Cave belongs to the top rank of war films. Syrian director Feras Fayyad (Oscar-nominated for Last Men in Aleppo) takes us to a subterranean landscape that feels akin to the post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max. With life too dangerous above ground, survivors create a network of secret tunnels under the city of Ghouta, near Damascus, for an underground hospital maintained by women doctors. The Cave is directed by acclaimed Syrian cameraman / filmmaker Feras Fayyad, director of the Oscar-nominated documentary Last Men in Aleppo, plus a few other TV projects previously. This is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. National Geographic will then release Fayyad's The Cave in select theaters sometime later this fall - stay tuned for an exact date. First impression?