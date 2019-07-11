Who Has Your Data? Official Trailer for 'The Great Hack' Documentary

"Data is the most valuable asset on Earth." Netflix has finally unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled The Great Hack, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix has been planning a release for this since before the festival, and I've been anxious to get a look at it, since it's right up my alley. This new doc is co-directed by one of the filmmakers behind The Square, and "uncovers the dark world of data exploitation, offering astounding access to the personal journeys of key players in the explosive Cambridge Analytica / Facebook data scandal." The film looks at this specific "hack" - what happened, who controls our data, what they're doing with it, and why it's such a major part of our modern world. "Award-winning filmmakers Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim continue their tradition of exploring the seismic ripples of social media with this riveting, complex film." Looks scary - a wake-up for everyone.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Karim Amer & Jehane Noujaim's doc The Great Hack, on Netflix's YouTube:

Data has surpassed oil as the world’s most valuable asset. It’s being weaponized to wage cultural and political warfare. People everywhere are in a battle for control of our most intimate personal details. The Great Hack forces us to question the origin of the information we consume daily. What do we give up when we tap that phone or keyboard and share ourselves in the digital age? The Great Hack is co-directed by doc producers / filmmakers Karim Amer (his feature directorial debut) & Jehane Noujaim (director of the docs Startup.com, Control Room, Storm from the South, Rafea: Solar Mama, The Square, We the Economy). This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix will debut The Great Hack documentary in select US theaters + streaming starting July 24th later this month. Who's interested?