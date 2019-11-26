Official Trailer for 'The Last Full Measure' About a Vietnam War Medic

"If you want the real story, you'll need to talk to the mud soldiers." Roadside Attractions has unveiled an official trailer for a war hero movie titled The Last Full Measure, about a USAF Pararescue medic who saved over sixty men during the Vietnam War. Decades after his death, Airman William H. Pitsenbarger, Jr. (also known as "Pits") is awarded the nation's highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, for his actions on the battlefield. Starring Jeremy Irvine as Pits, and an ensemble cast including Sebastian Stan, William Hurt, Christopher Plummer, Diane Ladd, Samuel L. Jackson, Peter Fonda, Ed Harris, Grant Gustin, Bradley Whitford, Michael Imperioli, Alison Sudol, Amy Madigan, Linus Roache, John Savage, Robert Pine, and Ser'Darius Blain. As heroic as this story seems, there's nothing special about the project and it has been delayed for release this year into January next year - which is never a good sign.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Todd Robinson's The Last Full Measure, from YouTube:

The true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger, a USAF Pararescue medic who saved over sixty men in the Army's 1st Infantry Division before making the ultimate sacrifice in one of the bloodiest battles of the war. Thirty-two years later, Pentagon staffer Scott Huffman investigates a decades-long Congressional Medal of Honor request for Pitsenbarger and uncovers a high-level conspiracy prompting him to put his career on the line to seek justice for the fallen airman. The Last Full Measure is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Todd Robinson, director of the films Angel Fire, Lonely Hearts, and Phantom previously; and also a producer for "Chicago P.D." on TV. Produced by Julian Adams, Michael Bassick, Timothy Scott Bogart, Nicholas Cafritz, Adi Cohen, Mark Damon, Pen Densham, Petr Jákl, Robert Reed Peterson, Jordi Rediu, Lauren Selig, Sidney Sherman, John Watson. Roadside will release The Last Full Measure in select US theaters starting January 24th, 2020 early next year. Anyone interested?