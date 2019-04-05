Official Trailer for 'The Most Dangerous Year' Doc About Trans Rights

"You want to talk about rights?!" Yes, yes we do. Passion River has debuted an official trailer for the indie doc The Most Dangerous Year, which played at the Seattle Film Festival and Atlanta Documentary Film Festival last year. Made by Seattle-based filmmaker Vlada Knowlton, The Most Dangerous Year is about the fight for rights for trans people, profiling an event in 2016 when a small group of families with transgender kids joined together the fight against a wave of discriminatory anti-transgender legislation that swept the nation and their home state - the "bathroom bills". With the help of a coalition of civil rights activists and ally lawmakers, these families embarked on an uncharted journey of fighting for their children's lives and futures in this present-day civil rights story. A vitally important topic that deserves our attention. See below.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Vlada Knowlton's doc The Most Dangerous Year, from Vimeo:

In 2016 a small group of families with transgender kids joined the fight against a wave of discriminatory anti-transgender legislation that swept the nation and their home state. With the help of a coalition of civil rights activists and ally lawmakers, these families embarked on an uncharted journey of fighting for their children’s lives and futures in this present-day civil rights story. The Most Dangerous Year is directed by Seattle based award-winning filmmaker Vlada Knowlton, director of the doc Having It All previously, and a few other short films. This first premiered at the Seattle Film Festival last year. Passion River will release Knowlton's The Most Dangerous Year doc in a cinema in NYC starting on April 12th, then in LA starting on April 26th later this month. For more info on the film, visit the official website. Interested in this doc?