Official Trailer for 'The Spy Behind Home Plate' Biopic Documentary

"He loved being a mystery." The Ciesla Foundation has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled The Spy Behind Home Plate, which is opening in limited theaters starting this May and expanding to more theaters nationwide throughout June + July. The biopic doc tells the story of Moe Berg, a Jewish baseball player from New York City turned WWII spy. Berg's life story was also turned into a feature film recently, with Paul Rudd playing him in The Catcher Was a Spy. The Spy Behind Home Plate reveals the life of this unknown Jewish hero through rare historical footage and photographs as well as interviews with an All-Star roster of celebrities and other individuals from the worlds of sports, spycraft, and history. Berg may have had only a .243 batting average during his 15-year major league career, but it was the stats he collected for the OSS that made him a most valuable player to his country during WWII. Looks like a fascinating doc.

Here's the first official trailer for Aviva Kempner's doc The Spy Behind Home Plate, from YouTube:

The Spy Behind Home Plate is the first feature-length documentary to tell the real story of Morris "Moe" Berg, the enigmatic and brilliant Jewish baseball player turned spy. Berg caught and fielded in the major leagues (mainly for the Brooklyn Robins) during baseball's Golden Age in the 1920s and 1930s. But very few people know that Berg also worked for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), spying in Europe and playing a prominent role in America’s efforts to undermine the German atomic bomb program during World War II. The Spy Behind Home Plate is directed by filmmaker Aviva Kempner, director of the docs The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg, Yoo-Hoo Mrs. Goldberg, and Rosenwald previously. This did not premiere at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. The Ciesla Foundation will release Kempner's The Spy Behind Home Plate in select theaters starting May 24th. Visit the official website. Anyone interested?