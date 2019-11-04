Official Trailer for Thought-Provoking 'To Kid or Not To Kid' Doc Film

"Why can't we talk about not having children?" Helpman Productions has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled To Kid or Not To Kid, made by director Maxine Trump (no relation). The very personal film is about Maxine's own investigations and considerations about her life and whether or not to have children, then expanding the discussion to provoke conversation. It comes as quite a surprise that in the 21st century we still live in a world where you're criticized for speaking openly about living childfree. To Kid or Not To Kid goes deep into the lives of two women as they search for ways to support each other in living without having children. The film premiered at DOC NYC last year, and it will be getting a web series along with the theatrical release later this month. I'm always interested in films that ask us tough questions.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Maxine Trump's doc To Kid or Not To Kid, direct from YouTube:

In a world where we're threatened for speaking openly about not having children, To Kid or Not To Kid follows two women searching for ways to support each other in a life without kids. One, who was told it would be difficult to have children the other who is terrified of getting accidentally pregnant. To Kid or Not To Kid bravely plunges into an aspect of reproductive choice often misunderstood, mischaracterized, or considered too taboo to discuss. With rising public awareness about climate change, resource scarcity and global population, this timely film asks the question "Why can't we talk about not having children?" To Kid or Not To Kid is directed by doc filmmaker Maxine Trump (no relation), director of the doc film Musicwood previously, and other non-fiction production work. This premiered at the DOC NYC festival last year. Helpman Productions will release To Kid or Not To Kid in select US theaters starting November 15th this month, then on VOD starting December 3rd. For more info, visit the film's official website. Intrigued?