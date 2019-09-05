First Trailer for Trey Edward Shults' Family Drama 'Waves' from A24

"Everything I do is for ya'll. Everything…" A24 has debuted a trailer for the relationship drama Waves, the latest film by acclaimed filmmaker Trey Edward Shults (Krisha, It Comes at Night). This just premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last weekend to mostly positive reviews, and it's stopping by TIFF next before opening in theaters in November. Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, Waves traces the epic emotional journey of a African-American family—led by a well-intentioned but domineering father—as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. It's described as "a heartrending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times." Starring Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, along with Renée Elise Goldsberry and Sterling K. Brown. Featuring a new score from Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. It looks quite wonderful.

Here's the first official trailer for Trey Edward Shults' Waves, direct from A24's YouTube:

"We are not afforded the luxury of being average," says Ronald; his upwardly mobile, African American family is anything but. A win-at-all-costs father, Ronald (Sterling K. Brown) drives his son Tyler (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) to new heights in school and in sports. But after Tyler unravels, his sister Emily (Taylor Russell) is left to reconstruct her life amidst the ruins of her once-enviable family. Waves is both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Trey Edward Shults, of the films Krisha and It Comes at Night previously. Produced by James Wilson and Kevin Turen; co-produced by Harrison Kreiss and Justin R. Chan. This premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, and it next shows at the Toronto Film Festival this month. A24 will then debut Trey Edward Shults' Waves in select US theater starting November 1st, 2019.