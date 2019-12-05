Official Trailer for 'Troop Zero' Starring Mckenna Grace & Viola Davis

"We look forward to seeing what you little girls are made of!" Amazon Studios has debuted the first official trailer for Troop Zero, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and also stopped by the Seattle Film Festival and AFI Fest. This feature from filmmaking duo Bert & Bertie (Dance Camp) is set in the late 1970s and is about a misfit young girl who dreams of life in outer space. When a competition offers her a chance to be recorded on NASA's Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts to travel to the talent contest, forging friendships that last a lifetime. Mckenna Grace stars as Christmas Flint (that is actually her name), with Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Edi Patterson, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps, Charlie Shotwell, Ashley Brooke, Maureen Brennan, and Johanna Colón. I didn't hear much about this at Sundance, but it looks like an amusing, inspiring film to enjoy sometime.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bert & Bertie's Troop Zero, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

In rural 1977 Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of life in outer space. When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA's Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond. Troop Zero is directed by UK-based filmmakers Bert & Bertie (visit their website), their second feature film following Dance Camp previously, and a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Lucy Alibar. Produced by Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch and Amazon Studios. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon will debut Bert & Bertie's Troop Zero direct-to-streaming starting January 17th, 2020 coming up next month. Look fun?