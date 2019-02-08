Official Trailer for True Story Drama 'Walk. Ride. Rodeo.' from Netflix

"Rodeo isn't something I 'do', it's really – it's who I am." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for an inspirational indie drama titled Walk. Ride. Rodeo., based on a true story about a young barrel racer who keeps racing despite a bad accident. The film tells the incredible true story of Amberley Snyder, a nationally ranked rodeo barrel racer who defies the odds after barely surviving a car accident that leaves her paralyzed from the waist down. Spencer Locke (from Insidious: The Last Key, The Final Wish) stars Amberley, with a full cast including Missi Pyle, Bailey Chase, Sherri Shepherd, Max Ehrich, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Raleigh Cain, and Barbara Alyn Woods. This is another one of these extra cheesy tearjerkers, with all the cliche lines of dialogue about overcoming anything and chasing your dreams.

Here's the first official trailer for Conor Allyn's Walk. Ride. Rodeo., direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The incredible true story of nationally ranked barrel racer Amberley Snyder (Spencer Locke), who at 19 barely survives an automobile accident. Now paralyzed from the waist down, Amberley, with the support of her family, physical therapy and her own inspiring determination, fights to earn back her place in the sport she loves. Walk. Ride. Rodeo. is directed by American filmmaker Conor Allyn, director of the films Blood of Eagles, Hearts of Freedom, Java Heat, Zoe Gone, Pocket Listing, Forsaken, ExPatriot previously. The screenplay is co-written by Sean Dwyer and Greg Cope White; from a story by Dan Goforth. Netflix will release Allyn's Walk. Ride. Rodeo. streaming exclusively starting March 8th coming up. Who's interested?