Official Trailer for UK Refugee Drama 'The Flood' with Lena Headey

"You understand, when you are trying to cross borders, the only people that will help you… are dangerous people." Curzon Cinemas in the UK has debuted an official trailer for a fascinating indie drama titled The Flood, from director Anthony Woodley. The film presents an intriguing, dramatic look at the challenges of immigration and the ongoing refugee crisis in Europe. The story follows a "hardened immigration officer" named Wendy, and an asylum seeker named Haile who has traveled great distances to reach the UK hoping to stay there. Lena Headey stars, with Ivanno Jeremiah playing Haile, and a cast including Iain Glen, Arsher Ali, Mandip Gill, Amira Ghazalla, Jack Gordon, and Christopher Sciueref. This looks so much more thought-provoking and compelling than you're probably expecting it to be, and doesn't seem to be pandering to any one audience. I recommend watching the trailer, it might convince you to see this film.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Anthony Woodley's The Flood, direct from Curzon's YouTube:

Wendy (Lena Headey), a hardened immigration officer in the UK is offered a high-profile asylum case, judged on her ability to quickly & clinically reject applicants. Through her interrogation, she must uncover whether Haile (Ivanno Jeremiah) is lying and has a more sinister reason for seeking asylum. We follow Haile on his perilous 5000 KM journey over oceans, across borders, and amidst the flurry of the Calais Jungle to find solace and safety in the UK. But now he must cross the final hurdle. Based on multiple true stories, The Flood is a thoughtful and timely reflection on the humanity within the refugee crisis. The Flood is directed by British filmmaker Anthony Woodley, of the films Outpost 11 and The Carrier previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Helen Kingston. Curzon will release Woodley's The Flood in select UK cinemas starting June 21st this summer. No US release date is set. Your thoughts?