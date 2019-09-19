Official Trailer for 'Unlikely' Doc About the University Drop Out Crisis

"That's a problem - it's perpetuating inequality." Three Frame Media have debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Unlikely, which is opening in select US theaters starting next month. The documentary sheds light on the underbelly of the higher education system -- the student drop out crisis. Not everyone knows this, but the US has ones of the worst college completion rates in the entire world - less than 50% of students who start college ever finish. Set in the cities of Akron, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles, the film investigates America's college dropout crisis through the lives of numerous students navigating the broken higher education system and the innovators working to close the opportunity divide. Featuring interviews with LeBron James, Howard Schultz, and many others. This looks like it takes a very hard-hitting look at the problem, examining why it's not working, but also focusing on how to improve and fix what's broken.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jaye & Adam Fenderson's doc Unlikely, direct from YouTube:

In the U.S. less than 50% of students who start college ever finish, making America's college completion rates among the worst in the world. Now there are more than 35 million Americans who started college but never finished, leaving them saddled with debt, and behind their peers in earning power. Featuring interviews with LeBron James, Howard Schultz, Michael Crow, Bridget Burns, and America's leading voices in education, this penetrating and personal new film investigates America's college dropout crisis through the lives of five diverse students as they fight for a second chance at opportunity and highlights the innovators re-imagining higher education for the 21st century. Unlikely is directed by filmmakers Jaye & Adam Fenderson, their second documentary after making First Generation in 2011 together previously. Executive produced by Christopher Gebhardt. Three Frame Media will release the Fenderson's Unlikely doc in select US theaters starting on October 18th this fall. For more info, visit the official website. Interested?