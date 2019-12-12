Weird Trailer for 'VHYes' - Bizarre Retro Comedy Shot Entirely on VHS

"This is the beginning of the fall of mankind." Oscilloscope Labs has debuted an official trailer for VHYes, described as a "bizarre retro comedy" made by filmmaker Jack Henry Robbins. Shot entirely on VHS and Beta, the feature film follows 12-year-old Ralph as he accidentally records home videos and his favorite late night shows over his parents' wedding tape. What a concept. "A hypnotic narrative told through hundreds of criss-crossing vignettes and a mix of absurdist comedy, sincere drama, music, and just a touch of horror, this wholly original feature debut expertly walks the fine line between complete lunacy and total sincerity." It sounds super weird, but also kind of fun to watch. Starring Mason McNulty as Ralph. Press play below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jack Henry Robbins' VHYes, direct from Oscope's YouTube:

A bizarre retro comedy shot entirely on VHS, VHYes takes us back to a simpler time, when twelve-year-old Ralph mistakenly records home videos and his favorite late night shows over his parents’ wedding tape. The result is a nostalgic wave of home shopping clips, censored pornography, and nefarious true-crime tales that threaten to unkindly rewind Ralph's reality. VHYes is directed by young experimental filmmaker Jack Henry Robbins, director of the feature films Opening Night and Ghostmates previously, as well as numerous other short films. Written & co-created by Nunzio Randazzo. Produced by Delaney Schenker. This first premiered at Fantastic Fest earlier this fall. Oscilloscope will release VHYes in US theaters nationwide starting January 17th, 2020 coming up next month. For more info, visit their official website. Interested?