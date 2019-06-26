Official Trailer for 'Vision Portraits' Doc About Four Artists Going Blind

"I feel like I'm just looking for guidance in how to be a blind artist." Stimulus Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for a compelling, very unique documentary titled Vision Portraits, which first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. The film is an in-depth exploration of the creative paths of blind and visually impaired artists including others working in highly visual mediums explaining their thoughts about blindness, and processes. It is made by filmmaker Rodney Evans, exploring his own feelings about his loss of vision. He also profiles three other creative people - photographer John Dugdale, dancer Kayla Hamilton, writer Ryan Knighton. Reviews describe it as "an evocative meditation on sight, cinema, and the tools of filmmaking", a contemplative film that "consistently fascinates the mind and activates the senses." This looks very good, I'm always keen to watch documentaries that explore topics in an unconventional way.

Here's the trailer (+ poster / a captioned version) for Rodney Evans' doc Vision Portraits, on YouTube:

Vision Portraits is a deeply personal documentary made by award-winning filmmaker Rodney Evans as he explores how his own loss of vision may impact his creative future, and what it means to be a blind or visually impaired creative artist. It’s a celebration of the possibilities of art created by a Manhattan photographer (John Dugdale), a Bronx-based dancer (East Texas native Kayla Hamilton), a Canadian writer (Ryan Knighton), and also the filmmaker himself, who each experience varying degrees of visual impairment. Using archival material alongside new illuminating interviews and observational footage of the artists at work, Evans has created a tantalizing meditation on blindness and creativity, a sensual work that opens our minds to new possibilities. Vision Portraits is directed by American filmmaker Rodney Evans, director of the doc The Unveiling previously, and the features Brother to Brother and The Happy Sad. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Stimulus Pictures will release Evans' Vision Portraits in select theaters starting August 9th this summer. For more, visit Rodney's website. Thoughts?