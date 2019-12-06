Official Trailer for Wacky Documentary Film 'Don't Be a Dick About It'

"Stop it!" "I'm not doing anything!" Ohhhhhh, brothers. Oscilliscope Labs has debuted an official US trailer for an indie documentary titled Don't Be a Dick About It, which originally premiered at the IDFA Film Festival in Amsterdam last year. It also stopped by numerous other doc festivals last fall, including DocPoint Helsinki and Docs Against Gravity. Ben Mullinkosson's doc film is a hilarious and beautiful portrait of two brothers growing up in Maryland. He follows the brothers – Peter and Matthew – around for one summer capturing the nuances of pissing each other off. A film about brotherly love, and brotherly hate. Anyone with siblings definitely knows these mixed feelings. As odd as this doc sounds, it's been picking up rave reviews from multiple critics - calling it "an absolute charmer from start to finish." You just need to see for yourself.

Here's the official trailer for Ben Mullinkosson's doc Don't Be a Dick About It, direct from YouTube:

Growing up in a loving home, brothers Peter and Matthew are crazy about each other, but also constantly at each other’s throats. Displaying their individual idiosyncrasies — Peter is obsessed with the TV show Survivor, while his younger brother Matthew struggles to overcome his own intense fear of dogs — the brothers spend one formative summer in their suburban Maryland neighborhood. Ben Mullinkosson's revealing & endearing film Don't Be a Dick About It is an affectionate portrait of brotherly love and family life in America. Don't Be a Dick About It is directed & produced by skater / filmmaker Ben Mullinkosson, making his feature directorial debut after numerous other shorts and commercial work previously. This first premiered at the IDFA Film Festival last year. Oscilliscope Labs will release Mullinkosson's Don't Be a Dick About It in select US theaters starting December 20th this month. For more info, visit the official website.