Official Trailer for Wacky Internet Demon Hunters Movie 'Nekrotronic'

"Suck on this!" Momentum Pictures has debuted an official trailer for the indie action horror comedy film Nekrotronic, made by Australian filmmaker Kiah Roache-Turner (Wyrmwood). This wacky, trippy, neon-filled demon hunter film is about a man who discovers that he is part of a secret sect of magical beings who hunt down and destroy demons in the internet. Ben O'Toole plays Howard 'Howie' North, a down-on-his-luck sewage worker dragged into a global conflict. Monica Bellucci plays the villain, an evil demon who absorbs people's souls to gain more power. The full cast includes David Wenham, Caroline Ford, Tess Haubrich, Benedict Hardie, and Epine Bob Savea. This reminds of all these amazing films I'd find in the back corner of my local VHS rental store, totally weird & badass & so fun. This actually looks mega cool.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kiah Roache-Turner's Nekrotronic, direct from YouTube:

Howard 'Howie' North (Ben O'Toole), a down-on-his-luck sewage worker, gets dragged into a global conflict between the Nekromancers, a family of badass demon hunters, and Finnegan (Monica Bellucci) -- an evil demon who absorbs people's souls to increase her power. When Howard finds out the truth behind Finnegan's past and her dark plans for the future, he teams up with his new friends to discover he is the ultimate Nekromancer, the only one with the power to defeat her and save the world. Nekrotronic is directed by Australian filmmaker Kiah Roache-Turner, his second feature film following Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead previously, and a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Kiah Roache-Turner and Tristan Roache-Turner. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Momentum will release Roache-Turner's Nekrotronic in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 9th this summer. Interested?