Official Trailer for 'Wig' Documentary About NYC's Annual Drag Fest

"It's humanizing to be this close together." HBO has debuted the official trailer for the indie documentary titled Wig, a film celebrating the early days of New York drag culture and the ways in which it contributed to today’s understanding of queerness, art and identity. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year and it debuts on HBO later this month, for those who want to check it out. Made by the director of the docs Banksy Does New York and Gaga: Five Foot Two, Wig is about an annual drag festival known as "Wigstock", which first launched in 1984 and ran until 2001. Now it's back and the return of the biggest drag performance ever appeared last summer. Wig explores the origins and the influence of the historic fest through rich archival footage, as well as provides a look into the contemporary drag movement for which the festival served as a foundation. This looks energetic, upbeat and totally wild, both as a festival and to watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Moukarbel's doc Wig, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Wigstock was an annual drag festival that glamorously signaled the end of the summer for the gay community in NYC for almost 20 years. Late one night in 1984, Lady Bunny and a few friends drunkenly wandered from the Pyramid Club in the East Village to Tompkins Square Park and staged an impromptu drag show in the bandshell. This would soon become an annual drag bacchanal, which lasted until 2001. And now, Lady Bunny, a cultural icon in her own right, has brought it back. This past summer, the festival returned, bringing together legendary queens with a new generation of drag, for one of the largest drag performances ever staged. Wig is a celebration of New York drag culture, and those personalities and performances that contribute to the ways we understand queerness, art and identity. Wig is directed by doc filmmaker Chris Moukarbel, of the doc films Me at the Zoo, Banksy Does New York, and Gaga: Five Foot Two previously. This initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will debut Moukarbel's Wig streaming starting June 18th this month. For info, visit their official website. Who's in?