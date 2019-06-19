Official Trailers for Chinese Drama 'Better Days' from Derek Tsang

"You protect the world. I'll protect you." Well Go USA has released two official trailers for an indie drama from China called Better Days, originally Shaonian de ni, made by filmmaker Derek Tsang (of Lover's Discourse, Lacuna, Soulmate). In this dramatic / romantic thriller, Nian finds her life at a standstill when faced by relentless bullying from her peers as she prepares for her college entrance exam. Fate brings her together with a small-time criminal named Bei, but before they can retreat into a world of their own, both are dragged into the middle of a murder investigation that will change their lives forever. It seems to be a fairly rough, honest look at bullying and the challenges of young life in China. "Derek Kwok-cheung Tsang's intense melodramatic thriller paints a bleak picture of an oppressive society, in the guise of a gripping fairy-tale love story." Starring Zhou Dongyu and Jackson Yee, along with Fang Yin and Jue Huang. It looks stunning, somber yet also lovely in subtle ways. Each trailer profiles the two unique main characters in this.

Here's the official US trailers (+ posters) for Derek Tsang's Better Days, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

Better Days is directed by Hong Kong-born actor / filmmaker Derek Tsang (aka Kwok Cheung Tsang), director of the films Lover's Discourse, Lacuna, and Soulmate previously; plus a short film and segment of Good Take!. The screenplay is by Wing-Sum Lam, Yuan Li, and Yimeng Xu, based on a novel by Yuexi Jiu. Well Go USA will release Tsang's Better Days direct to US theaters starting on June 27th later this month. For more visit the official website. Intrigued?