Official UK Trailer for 13th Century Action Movie 'Furious' from Russia

"Have no fear!" Signature Entertainment in the UK has debuted an official trailer for a Russian historical action epic titled Furious, which originally opened in Russia in late 2017 but is only now arriving in the UK. Formerly titled Legend of Kolovrat (or Легенда о Коловрате), the visually stunning film is based on the extraordinary real-life events surrounding the Mongol capture of the Russian city of Ryazan in the 13th century. An amnesiac soldier by the name of Evpatii Kolovrat vows to get his revenge on the Mongol army that ransacked his village. This stars Ilya Malakov as Kolovrat, along with Aleksey Serebryakov, Aleksandr Ilin, Yuliya Khlynina, Andrey Burkovskiy, Igor Savochkin, Polina Chernyshova, Timofey Tribuntsev, and Aleksandr Tsoy. This looks heavily inspired by the visuals of Zhang Yimou, with very vibrant colors in the midst of epic landscapes and massive battles. I'll admit I'm curious about it.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ two posters) for Fayziev & Shurkhovetskiy's Furious, direct from YouTube:

As the Mongol hordes begin ransacking Russia, the invaders pillage and burn down the cities, flooding Russian soil with blood, until a Ryazan takes up arms to defend his people. Kolovrat leads a detachment of several hundred brave souls to avenge his love, his people, and his homeland. A breath-taking story of courage, endurance and self-sacrifice for the sake of one's country. The legendary story of Kolvorat the Furious. Furious, originally titled Legend of Kolovrat (or Легенда о Коловрате), is co-directed by Russian filmmakers Dzhanik Fayziev (Kammi, The Turkish Gambit, August Eighth) & Ivan Shurkhovetskiy (second unit director on Stalingrad). The screenplay is written by Dmitriy Raevskiy, Evgeniy Raevskiy, and Sergei Udakov. This originally opened in Russia in late 2017, though is just now getting released in English-language countries. Furious will be released in UK cinemas + on VOD this spring. Anyone want to see this?