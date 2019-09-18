Official UK Trailer for 'Congo' Movie About Two Norwegians Captured

"What are our chances for a pardon now?" Signature Entertainment in the UK have debuted this official UK trailer for the Norwegian true story drama Congo, originally titled Mordene i Kongo (which translates to The Murders in Congo). In the spring of 2009 two Norwegian adventurers, Joshua French and Tjostolv Moland, are accused of killing their hired driver just before crossing into the eastern Congo. The following manhunt starts a political and diplomatic headache. Congo is the unfathomable and controversial real-life story and murder case that shocked the world. Described as "hard-hitting and often harrowing" in reviews. Aksel Hennie (from The Martian) and Tobias Santelmann (from The Last Kingdom) star as the friends whose journey into the Congo turns into a waking nightmare. Tobias Santelmann already won two key Best Actor awards in Norway. Also starring Ine F. Jansen, Dennis Storhøi, Tone Danielsen, and Anthony Oseyemi. This looks like a very tricky, riveting international thriller about the turbulent times we live in.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ original poster) for Marius Holst's Congo, direct from Signature's YouTube:

In 2009 two Norwegian adventurers Joshua French and Tjostolv Moland cross the border to Eastern Congo. Just a few days later the news of their driver’s untimely death spreads. After several nights on the run in the unforgiving Congolese jungle, the two men are captured and sentenced to death for murder. Is this a clear-cut case of murder by two violent mercenaries? Or is this a diplomatic move by a government already ridden by civil unrest to frame two innocent former soldiers? Congo is a powerful, tension-filled thriller, filled with tragedy and conspiracy. It shows how easy, and scary it can be to get wrapped up in the relentless political system of a nation in crisis. Congo, originally titled Mordene i Kongo, is directed by Norwegian producer / filmmaker Marius Holst, of the films Cross My Heart & Hope to Die, Dragonflies, Mirush, and King of Devil's Island previously. The screenplay is written by Stephen Uhlander. This already opened in Norway last fall. Signature will release Congo in the UK this fall. No US release has been set yet.