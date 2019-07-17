Official UK Trailer for 'Farming' Directed by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

"You ain't like them… You're better." Lionsgate UK has unveiled an official UK trailer for the indie drama Farming, which is the feature directorial debut of English actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. You will recognize Adewale as Killer Croc from Suicide Squad, or Algrim from Thor, or Heavy Duty from G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra, or Mr. Eko from "Lost" - now he's telling his own true story. Based on Adewale's childhood, Farming is about a young Nigerian boy who "farmed out" by his parents to a white British family in hopes of a better future. Instead, he becomes the feared leader of a white skinhead gang in 1980's England. The cast includes Damson Idris, Kate Beckinsale, John Dagleish, Jaime Winstone, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Genevieve Nnaji, as well as Adewale. Damn - this looks very powerful and brutally honest. Worth a watch.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje's Farming, direct from YouTube:

Based on his own life story, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje's Farming charts the extraordinary journey of a young fostered Nigerian boy who, struggling to find an identity, falls in with a skinhead gang in 1980's England. Farming is both written and directed by Nigerian-English actor-turned-filmmaker Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, making his feature directorial debut with this film. Based on his own short film of the same name. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at the Edinburgh Film Festival this summer. Lionsgate will open Akinnuoye-Agbaje's Farming in select UK cinemas starting on October 11th this fall. There's still no US release date set yet - stay tuned for updates. Who's interested?