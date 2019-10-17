Official UK Trailer for Goofy 'StarDog and TurboCat' Animated Movie

"You're not just a dog, buddy, you're StarDog!!" Kaleidoscope Entertainment in the UK has unveiled an official trailer for an indie animated "fun for the whole family!" feature titled StarDog and TurboCat, which is as cheesy as it sounds. Launched into space by his scientist owner, a loyal dog and a vigilante cat embark on a "space age voyage" to find their way home. It's described as "a hilarious animated adventure about friendship, heroism and belief in the human capacity for good that introduces the whole family to the greatest heroes ever unleashed." It's the first feature made by Red Star 3D, a company that usually makes theme park "4D" short films. Featuring the voices of Luke Evans, Nick Frost, Gemma Arterton, and Bill Nighy. Maybe this will be fun? Probably not…? But who knows, have to give it a chance anyway. Right?

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Ben Smith's StarDog and TurboCat, from YouTube:

Launched into space by his scientist owner in 1969, loyal dog Buddy crash lands in the present-day in a small town where pets are ruthlessly rounded up by animal-hating cop Peck. Desperate to be reunited with his owner, Buddy recruits genius millionaire cat Felix to help him on a madcap adventure across town. But when they encounter the rabbit Cassidy and her misfit organisation of animal rights activists G.U.A.R.D., Buddy and Felix are forced to confront Peck and become the heroes they need to be! StarDog and TurboCat is both written and directed by short animation filmmaker Ben Smith, making his feature directorial debut after years of work on various short 4D projects previously. Animated by Red Star 3D. Kaleidoscope Ent. will release Smith's StarDog and TurboCat in select UK cinemas starting on December 6th this fall. No other official US release date is set yet. Who wants to hang out with StarDog & TurboCat?