Official UK Trailer for Shola Amoo's Coming-of-Age 'The Last Tree'

"A hypnotic coming-of-age story." Picturehouse Cinemas in the UK has unveiled the first official trailer for The Last Tree, an acclaimed film that first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year where it picked up a number of rave reviews. The Last Tree is the second feature film from filmmaker Shola Amoo, and is about a boy of Nigerian descent growing up in England. After initially growing up in foster care in the countryside, he moves to London with his mum, but he doesn't feel like he fits in there. The film is a semi-autobiographical second feature from Amoo, exploring what it means to be a young black man in the early 00s in London. Sam Adewunmi stars as Femi, with a cast including Nicholas Pinnock, Denise Black, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Jayden Jean-Paul-Denis, Rasaq Kukoyi, Ibrahim Jammal, Tai Golding, and Layo-Christina Akinlude. This looks incredible, I'm very much looking forward to it. A must watch.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Shola Amoo's The Last Tree, direct from YouTube:

Femi (Sam Adewunmi) is a British boy of Nigerian heritage who, after a happy childhood growing up in rural Lincolnshire, moves to inner London to live with his mum. Struggling with the unfamiliar culture and values of his new environment, teenage Femi has to figure out which path to adulthood he wants to take. The Last Tree is both written and directed by Nigerian-English filmmaker Shola Amoo, his second feature film after A Moving Image previously, plus a number of shorts. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Picturehouse Cinemas will release Amoo's The Last Tree in their UK cinemas starting September 20th, 2019 this fall. No official US release has been set yet - stay tuned. Look good?