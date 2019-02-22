Official UK Trailer for 'Under the Silver Lake' Starring Andrew Garfield

"Who moves out in the middle of the night?" Mubi has released a new UK trailer for indie neo-noir Under the Silver Lake, the latest film from It Follows director David Robert Mitchell. This initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year to dismal reviews, which prompted A24 to pull it from the US schedule. The film went back into the editing room and a new cut was prepared for the fall, which included festival appearances at Fantastic Fest and Sitges. A24 still has this on the schedule for release in April, but rumor is they might be selling it off to Netflix. Andrew Garfield stars as a guy who falls for his neighbor one night, but wakes up to find she has suddenly disappeared. It's described as a "delirious neo-noir fever dream about one man's search for the truth behind the mysterious crimes, murders and disappearances in his East L.A. neighborhood." Also starring Riley Keough, Topher Grace, Callie Hernandez, and Jimmi Simpson. Mubi is planning to release this in the UK in March, for anyone still curious about it despite mixed reviews.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ intl. poster) for David Robert Mitchell's Under the Silver Lake, on YouTube:

You can still watch the A24's first official US trailer for Under the Silver Lake here, to see the original intro.

From the dazzling imagination that brought you It Follows comes a delirious neo-noir fever dream about one man's search for the truth behind the mysterious crimes, murders and disappearances in his East L.A. neighborhood. Sam (Andrew Garfield) is a disenchanted 33-year-old who discovers a mysterious woman, Sarah (Riley Keough), frolicking in his apartment’s swimming pool. When she vanishes, Sam embarks on a surreal quest across Los Angeles to decode the secret behind her disappearance, leading him into the murkiest depths of mystery, scandal and conspiracy in the City of Angels. Under the Silver Lake is written and directed by American filmmaker David Robert Mitchell, of The Myth of the American Sleepover and It Follows previously. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival. After multiple delays last year & this year, A24 is now aiming to release DRM's Under the Silver Lake in select US theaters starting April 19th, 2019 this spring. Anyone still interested?