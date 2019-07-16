Official US Trailer for Acclaimed Colombian Jungle Thriller 'Monos'

Neon has unveiled the full-length, official US trailer for the acclaimed Colombian thriller titled Monos, which played at both the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals earlier this year to outstanding reviews (here's mine). Monos is made by filmmaker Alejandro Landes; he was born in Brazil to Colombian & Ecuadorian parents, he infuses much of the social-political elements of those areas into the film. Monos is one of those beautifully strange, abstract films where this isn't any real explanation given, but you're compelled to follow along anyway. On a faraway mountaintop, eight kids with guns watch over a hostage and a conscripted cow. The film stars Moisés Arias, Julianne Nicholson, Sofía Buenaventura, Karen Quintero, Laura Castrillón, Deiby Rueda, Julián Giraldo, Paul Cubides, and Sneider Castro. This is one of the most talked about films of the year, and it deserves all this acclaim and attention. You definitely do not want to miss this one. Especially because it features an incredible score from Mica Levi (of Under the Skin, Jackie).

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Alejandro Landes' Monos, direct from Neon's YouTube:

You can still watch the first festival teaser trailer for Landes' Monos here, to see the original intro again.

Patagrande, Rambo, Leidi, Sueca, Pitufo, Lobo, Perro and Bum Bum. Eight stray teenagers, each bearing a code name, form a paramilitary squad on a remote hilltop. They are instinctively drawn towards hedonism and ferocity. A messenger delivers instructions from the Organisation: they are to look after a dairy cow called Shakira and an abducted woman from the USA known as Doctora. But their carefree time comes to an end when death pays them a visit and their position is compromised, forcing them to relocate deeper into the jungle. Monos is directed by Colombian-Ecuadorian filmmaker named Alejandro Landes, director of the film Porfirio previously, and the documentary Cocalero. The screenplay is written by Alejandro Landes & Alexis Dos Santos, from a story by Alejandro Landes. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also just stopped by the Berlin Film Festival (read our review). Neon will release Landes' Monos in select US theaters starting on September 13th, 2019 later this fall. Interested?