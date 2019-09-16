Official US Trailer for Acclaimed French Animation Film 'Dilili in Paris'

"We will unravel the mystery of the Male Masters…!" Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted the official US trailer for the French animated film titled Dilili In Paris, which won France's major César Award for Best Animated Film last year. This premiered at the Annecy Film Festival last summer, and is finally arriving in the US after a year of playing at other festivals all around the world. The film is animated in a distinct style without any shading, only solid colors and certain tracing elements in the characters. In Belle Époque Paris, accompanied by a young scooter deliveryman, little Kanak Dilili investigates mysterious kidnappings of girls. Featuring the voices of Prunelle Charles-Ambron, Enzo Ratsito, and Natalie Dessay as Emma Calvé in the original, French-language version. Though it will also be released with an English dub in the US (as heard in this trailer). This reminds me a bit of Midnight in Paris, with all these French artists appearing.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Michel Ocelot's Dilili in Paris, from SGF's YouTube:

Travel to the upper reaches and lower depths of Paris in the Belle Epoque with Dilili, a graceful young girl with eagle-eyed smarts as she investigates the mysterious plot of the Master Men. Together with Orel, a delivery boy who ferries her around the sweeping photorealistic and jewel-toned landscape as only expert animator Michel Ocelot could conceive, Dilili will stop at nothing until justice is restored. Our super sleuths journey through a turn-of-the-century world so evocative, you just might spot Picasso, Proust, or Marie Curie. Dilili in Paris is written & directed by veteran French animation filmmaker Michel Ocelot, of the features Kirikou and the Sorceress, Princes and Princesses, Azur & Asmar, Tales of the Night, Kirikou and the Men and Women, as well as lots of other animation projects previously. This first premiered at the Annecy Film Festival last year, and also played at the aNiMa Brussels Animation Festival. Samuel Goldwyn will release Ocelot's Dilili in Paris in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 4th this fall. Intrigued?