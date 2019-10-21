Official US Trailer for Acclaimed Guatemalan LGBTQ Drama 'Tremors'

"Do you believe that we have the right to be happy if it hurts other people?" Film Movement has debuted an official US trailer for the acclaimed Guatemalan drama Tremors, not to be confused with the monster movie cult classic of the same name. Originally titled Temblores in Spanish, the film is about the coming out of an evangelical patriarch, which shatters his family, his community and uncovers a profoundly repressive society. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, and has stopped by numerous other major festivals including Seattle, Outfest, San Sebastián, Athens, Vancouver, London, and Chicago. Starring Juan Pablo Olyslager, Mauricio Armas, Diane Bathen, María Telón, and Sergio Luna. This has been receiving rave reviews from critics, who say it has "extraordinary nuance [and] compassion." Definitely worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ intl. trailers & posters) for Jayro Bustamante's Tremors, from YouTube:

When the handsome and charismatic Pablo (Juan Pablo Olyslager) arrives at his affluent family's house everyone is eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved son, devoted father and a caring husband. A seemingly exemplary pillar of Guatemala City's Evangelical Christian community, Pablo’s announcement that he intends to leave his wife for another man sends shock waves through the family. As Pablo tries to acclimate to his new life in the city's gay subculture with the liberated Francisco, his ultra-religious family does everything in its power to get their prodigal son back on track, no matter the cost. Tremors, also titled Temblores in Spanish, is directed by Guatemalan filmmaker Jayro Bustamante, his second feature film after Ixcanul previously; he also directed the horror La Llorona this year. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and it won the Outstanding Performance award at LA's Outfest. Film Movement will release Bustamante's Tremors in select US theaters starting November 29th later this fall.