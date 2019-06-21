Official US Trailer for Acclaimed Mexican Indie Film 'This Is Not Berlin'

"I'm more of a spiritual guide." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie film from Mexico titled This Is Not Berlin, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also won a number of major awards, including a Special Jury Award and Best Cinematography, at the Málaga Spanish Film Festival this year. From Mexican filmmaker Hari Sama, This Is Not Berlin is described as a "thrilling and sexy clash of art, drugs, and punk music". Seventeen-year-old Carlos doesn't fit in anywhere, not in his family nor with the friends he has chosen in school. But everything changes when he is invited to a mythical nightclub where he discovers the underground nightlife scene: punk, sexual liberty and drugs. This stars Xabiani Ponce de León, José Antonio Toledano, Mauro Sanchez Navarro, Klaudia Garcia, Ximena Romo, Américo Hollander, and Marina de Tavira (seen in Roma). Looks vibrant & sincere.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Hari Sama's This Is Not Berlin, direct from YouTube:

1986. Mexico City. Seventeen-year-old Carlos (Xabiani Ponce de Léon) doesn't fit in anywhere: not in his family nor with the friends he has chosen in school. But everything changes when he is invited to a mythical nightclub where he discovers the underground nightlife scene: post punk, sexual liberty, and drugs that challenges the relationship with his best friend Gera (José Antonio Toledano) and lets him find his passion for art. Meanwhile at home, his estranged relationship with his mother (Marina de Tavira) exasperates the feeling of isolation he is fighting. This Is Not Berlin is directed by up-and-coming Mexican filmmaker Hari Sama, director of the films Sin Ton ni Sonia, The Dream of Lu, and Awakening Dust previously. The screenplay is written by Rodrigo Ordoñez, Hari Sama, and Max Zunino. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at Tribeca and Seattle. Goldwyn Films will release Sama's This Is Not Berlin in select US theaters starting August 23rd later this summer. Interested?