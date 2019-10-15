Official US Trailer for Acclaimed Post-WWII Russian Drama 'Beanpole'

"Pashka, a dog, be a dog." Kino Lorber has unveiled the official US trailer for an acclaimed Russian drama titled Beanpole, which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer. After winning the Best Director in Un Certain Regard award in Cannes, the film has gone on to play at the Telluride, Toronto, Hamburg, London, Busan, and New York Film Festivals this fall. Beanpole is made by a 28-year-old Russian filmmaker named Kantemir Balagov. Set in the city of Leningrad (now known as Saint Petersburg), in 1945 at the end of WWII, two women search for meaning and hope in the struggle to rebuild their lives amongst the ruins. Described as a "richly burnished, occasionally harrowing rendering of the persistent scars of war." Starring Viktoria Miroshnichenko & Vasilisa Perelygina. This definitely won't be for everyone; some critics are flipping for it, others not so much. Worth a look anyway, at least for the distinct "painterly" style.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Kantemir Balagov's Beanpole, from Kino Lorber's YouTube:

In post-WWII Leningrad, two women, Iya and Masha (astonishing newcomers Viktoria Miroshnichenko and Vasilisa Perelygina), intensely bonded after fighting side by side as anti-aircraft gunners, attempt to readjust to a haunted world. As the film begins, Iya, long and slender and towering over everyone—hence the film’s title—works as a nurse in a shell-shocked hospital, presiding over traumatized soldiers. A shocking accident brings them closer and also seals their fates. Beanpole, also titled Dylda in Russian, is directed by young Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov, of the films Molodoy eschyo and Closeness previously. The screenplay is written by Kantemir Balagov and Aleksandr Terekhov. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won the Un Certain Regard's Best Director award. Kino Lorber will release Balagov's Beanpole in select US theaters starting January 29th, 2020 early next year. Interested?