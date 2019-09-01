Official US Trailer for Alexis Michalik's French Drama 'Cyrano, My Love'

"There's magic in this play. As if I've given it all that I lack." Roadside Attractions has debuted an official trailer for the French historical drama Cyrano, My Love, which premiered last year and opened in most of Europe at the beginning of this year. The film is about Edmond Rostand, played by Thomas Solivérès, a famous playwright who is struggling to figure out his next project before he turns 30. Ignoring the whims of actresses, the demands of his producers, the jealousy of his wife, his best friend's heart and the lack of enthusiasm of all those around him, Edmond must focus and put to pen to paper. For now, he has only the title: "Cyrano de Bergerac". The cast includes Olivier Gourmet, Mathilde Seigner, Tom Leeb, Lucie Boujenah, Alice de Lencquesaing, Clémentine Célarié, and Igor Gotesman. This looks like a lively look back in time at the life of a playwright and the creation of his finest work. That mustache is a wild one.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Alexis Michalik's Cyrano, My Love, direct from YouTube:

December 1897, Paris. Edmond Rostand (Thomas Solivérès) is not yet thirty but already two children and a lot of anxieties. He has not written anything for two years. In desperation, he offers the great Constant Coquelin (Olivier Gourmet) a new play, a heroic comedy, in verse, for the holidays. Only concern: it is not written yet. Ignoring the whims of actresses, the demands of his Corsican producers, the jealousy of his wife, stories of his best friend's heart and the lack of enthusiasm of all those around him, Edmond starts writing this piece which nobody believes. For now, he has only the title: "Cyrano de Bergerac". Cyrano, My Love, also titled Edmond internationally, is directed by French actor / filmmaker Alexis Michalik, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is also written by Alexis Michalik. This premiered at the Angoulême Film Festival last year. Roadside will debut Michalik's Cyrano, My Love in select US theaters starting on October 18th, 2019 this fall. Anyone interested in this?