Official US Trailer for Animated 'Arctic Dogs' Film with Jeremy Renner

"Are you sure about this?" Entertainment Studios MP has debuted an official trailer for the snowy animated adventure Arctic Dogs. This film has gone under different titles including Arctic Justice, and also Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad, but they're sticking with the simple Arctic Dogs for the US release. It's a wonky film from the director of that other wonky animated film Spark: A Space Tail. Swifty the Arctic Fox works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service but dreams of one day becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic's star husky couriers). To prove himself worthy of the Top Dog role, Swifty he delivers a mysterious package to a secret location and encounters a blubbery evil genius walrus. Starring an all-star voice cast: Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, James Franco, John Cleese, Omar Sy, Michael Madsen, Laurie Holden, Anjelica Huston, and Alec Baldwin. They packed in quite a voice cast to make up for how dull this looks.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Aaron Woodley's Arctic Dogs, direct from ESMP's YouTube:

Swifty the Arctic fox works in the mail room of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service but dreams of one day becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic's star husky courier dogs). To prove himself worthy, Swifty secretly commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a package to a mysterious location. He stumbles upon a secret fortress where he comes face to face with Otto Von Walrus, a blubbery evil genius who walks around on mechanical legs and commands a loyal army of oddly polite puffin henchmen. Swifty soon discovers Von Walrus’ plan to melt the polar ice caps and flood the world in order to reign supreme. Now, Swifty has to enlist the help of his friends: PB, a concerned polar bear, Lemmy, a scatterbrained albatross, Bertha and Leopold, two conspiracy theorist otters and Jade, a worldly fox. This ragtag group of Arctic misfits has to band together to stop Von Walrus’ sinister plans and save the day. Arctic Dogs, or Arctic Justice, is directed by Canadian filmmaker Aaron Woodley, director of the films Rhinoceros Eyes, Tennessee, The Entitled, and Spark: A Space Tail previously. The screenplay is by Bob Barlen, Cal Brunker, Aaron Woodley; created by Matthew Lyon. ESMP will release Woodley's Arctic Dogs in US theaters starting November 1st.