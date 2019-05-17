Official US Trailer for 'Anthropocene: The Human Epoch' Documentary

"It is such a fundamental change in the way the Earth is behaving that we need to communicate that as powerfully as possible." Kino Lorber has debuted the first US trailer for the documentary Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, which has been playing at every major film festival since it premiered at TIFF last fall. It has also played at Sundance, Berlinale, Vancouver, Calgary, Santa Barbara, Boulder, Portland, Hong Kong, CPH:DOX, and the Seattle Film Festival most recently. Three experienced doc filmmakers travel to six continents and 20 countries to document the impact humans have made on the planet. And it doesn't look good. "A stunning sensory experience and cinematic meditation on humanity's massive reengineering of the planet, Anthropocene: The Human Epoch is a years-in-the-making feature documentary." Scientists now argue that the Holocene Epoch gave way to the Anthropocene Epoch in the mid-twentieth century as a result of profound and lasting human changes to the Earth. The footage in this looks jaw-dropping amazing.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for the documentary Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, from YouTube:

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch: From concrete seawalls in China that now cover 60% of the mainland coast, to the biggest terrestrial machines ever built in Germany, to psychedelic potash mines in Russia’s Ural Mountains, to metal festivals in the closed city of Norilsk, to the devastated Great Barrier Reef in Australia and massive marble quarries in Carrara, the filmmakers have traversed the globe using state of the art camera techniques to document the evidence and experience of human planetary domination. At the intersection of art and science, Anthropocene witnesses a critical moment in geological history — bringing a provocative and unforgettable experience of our species's breadth and impact. Anthropocene: The Human Epoch is co-directed by doc filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal (The Holier it Gets, Act of God, Payback, Watermark, Long Time Running) & Edward Burtynsky (Watermark) & Nicholas de Pencier (Four Wings and a Prayer, Black Code, Long Time Running). This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals this year. Kino Lorber will release the Anthropocene doc in select theaters starting on September 25th. For more info, visit their official website.