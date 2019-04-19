Official US Trailer for Ash Mayfair's Vietnamese Drama 'The Third Wife'

"You do it yourself first. You learn what your body likes." Film Movement has unveiled a new US trailer for an indie drama from Vietnam titled The Third Wife, the feature directorial debut of promising filmmaker Ash Mayfair. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at the San Sebastián, Busan, Chicago, Warsaw, Denver, Cairo, Palm Springs Film Festivals. Set in 19th century rural Vietnam, the story follows a fourteen-year-old girl named May who is ready to become the third wife of a wealthy landowner. Little does she know that her hidden desires for another wife will take her by surprise and force her to make a choice between living in safety and being free. Starring Nguyen Phuong Tra My as May, with a cast including Nu Yên-Khê Tran, Long Le Vu, Lam Thanh My, Nguyen Thanh Tam, and Nhu Quynh Nguyen. Looks a like a very sensual, elegant study on love in a different time (and place).

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Ash Mayfair's The Third Wife, direct from YouTube:

In late 19th century Vietnam, fourteen-year-old May is given away in an arranged marriage and becomes the third wife to her older husband. May learns that she can gain status and security if she gives birth to a male child. This becomes a real possibility when she gets pregnant. However, her path becomes fraught with danger when May starts to develop an attraction for Xuan, the second wife. As May observes the unfolding tragedy of forbidden love and its devastating consequences, she must make a choice, to either carry on in silence and safety, or forge her way towards personal freedom. The Third Wife is both written and directed by Vietnamese filmmaker Ash Mayfair, making her feature directorial debut with this film after working as a sound mixer for years previously. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and played at numerous other film festivals in the fall. Film Movement will release Mayfair's The Third Wife in select US theaters starting May 15th next month. For more, visit the film's official website. Interested?