Official US Trailer for Biopic Doc 'The Ice King' About a Figure Skater

"All he had were his skates and his talent." Film Movement has debuted an official US trailer for the film The Ice King, a biopic documentary about a figure skater named John Curry. James Erskine's The Ice King is the searing documentary of a lost cultural icon, a story of art, sport, sexuality, and rebellion. With incredible unseen footage of some of his most remarkable performances and with access to Curry's letters, archive interviews, and interviews with his family, friends and collaborators, this is a portrait of the man who turned ice-skating from a dated sport into an exalted art form. Watch any figure skating and it falls into two possible camps: before and after John Curry. He became the first openly gay Olympian at a time when homosexuality was barely legal. From bullying and prejudice, to relief in the gay underworld, to his untimely death from AIDS, Curry's story dovetails with the experiences of a generation. This has taken over a year since its initial debut to finally arrive in America, but it will be available to watch this October. Check it out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for James Erskine's doc The Ice King, direct from YouTube:

John Curry transformed ice skating from a dated sport into an exalted art form. Coming out on the night of his Olympic win in 1976, he became the first openly gay Olympian in a time when homosexuality was not even fully legal. Toxic yet charming; rebellious yet elitist; emotionally aloof yet spectacularly needy; ferociously ambitious yet bent on self-destruction, this is a man forever on the run: from his father's ghost, his country, and even his own self. Above all, an artist and an athlete whose body time and time again – sometimes against his will – becomes a political battlefield. The Ice King is directed by experienced British filmmaker James Erskine, director of docs including One Night in Turin, From the Ashes, The Battle of the Sexes, Pantani: The Accidental Death of a Cyclist, Building Jerusalem, Le Mans: 3D, and also Sachin previously. This premiered at CPH:DOX last year, and also opened in the UK last year. Film Movement will finally release Erskine's The Ice King doc in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 8th coming up.