Official US Trailer for Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or-Winning 'Parasite'

"Rich people are really gullible." Neon has debuted the first full US trailer for Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece Parasite, which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer. This is hands-down one of the best films of the year, and it's getting a theatrical release starting in October after playing at TIFF and NYFF. An unemployed, impoverished Korean family works their way into the home of the wealthy and glamorous Parks, until they get entangled in an unexpected incident. The film stars Song Kang-ho (Bong's usual lead from Memories of Murder, The Host, Snowpiercer) with Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jang Hye-jin, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, plus Park Seo-joon. I LOVE this film, so so so much. I wrote a glowing review of this from Cannes, calling it, "an intelligent, amusing, devious, uniquely-Korean script that is a total knockout." I've seen it twice already and it's still one of my favorite films of the year. Don't miss it.

Here's the first teaser trailer with subtitles (+ poster) for Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the international teaser trailer for Bong Joon-ho's Parasite here, to see the original reveal.

Revolves around Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho) and his unemployed family as they take a peculiar interest in the Park family, which leads them to get entangled in an unexpected incident. Parasite is directed by visionary Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, of the films Memories of Murder, The Host, Mother, Snowpiercer, and Okja previously. The screenplay is also written by Bong Joon-ho. Produced by Kwak Sin-ae and Jang Young-hwan. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won the Palme d'Or top prize (read our review). CJ Entertainment released the film in Korean cinemas in June earlier this summer. Neon will open Bong Joon-ho's Parasite in select US theaters starting on October 11th coming up soon this fall. Who's in?