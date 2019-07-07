Official US Trailer for Comedy 'Tel Aviv on Fire' About a Soaps Writer

"Our spy has a problem. Duty is more important than love." Cohen Media Group has debuted an official US trailer for an indie from Palestine / Israeli titled Tel Aviv on Fire, the latest film from filmmaker Sameh Zoabi (Under the Same Sun). This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last fall, before going on a global tour to other fests including TIFF & Rotterdam. The comedy is about a young Palestinian man who becomes a writer on a popular soap opera in Tel Aviv. His creative career catches fire, until the check point guard and the show's financial backers disagree on how the soap opera should end. Starring Kais Nashif as Salam, along with Lubna Azabal, Yaniv Biton, Nadim Sawalha, Maïsa Abd Elhadi, Salim Daw, Yousef Sweid, Amer Hlehel, Ashraf Farah, and Laëtitia Eïdo. It seems quite clever and bold - worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Sameh Zoabi's Tel Aviv on Fire, direct from Indiewire:

Salam (Kais Nashif), an inexperienced young Palestinian man, becomes a writer on a popular soap opera after a chance meeting with an Israeli soldier. His creative career is on the rise - until the soldier and the show's financial backers disagree about how the show should end, and Salam is caught in the middle. Tel Aviv on Fire is directed by Palestinian filmmaker Sameh Zoabi, director of the films Man Without a Cell Phone and Under the Same Sun, as well as one short, previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Kleinman and Sameh Zoabi. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, then it also played at the Toronto, Zurich, Tromsø, Rotterdam, and Hong Kong Film Festivals. Cohen Media Group will open Zoabi's Tel Aviv on Fire in select US theaters starting August 2nd, 2019 this summer. Anyone interested in this?