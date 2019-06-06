Official US Trailer for Comedy 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir'

"Why are you half-naked in my trunk?" Cradle Walk Pictures has released the first official US trailer for the adventure comedy The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, following a young Indian man as he gets lost in travels around Europe. The film is directed by Canadian filmmaker Ken Scott, based on the novel by Romain Puértolas - with the full title "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe". Ajatashatru Lavash Patel has lived all his life in a small Mumbai neighborhood tricking people with street magic and fakir stunts. He sets out on a journey to find his estranged father, but instead gets dragged on a never-ending adventure - from Paris to Italy to Spain and all over. Indian superstar Dhanush stars, along with an international cast including Erin Moriarty, Bérénice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi, Gérard Jugnot, Ben Miller, and Abel Jafri. This looks charming and amsuing, and just a tiny bit cheesy at times.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for Ken Scott's The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, from YouTube:

Ajatashatru Lavash Patel (Dhanush) has lived all his life in a small Mumbai neighborhood tricking people with street magic and performing as a 'fakir' who can do impossible miracles. After his mother's untimely death, he sets out on a journey to find his father and rise from poverty. From the moment he arrives in Paris, nothing goes as planned. Aja falls in love with a young American woman (Erin Moriarty) having an existential crisis, wakes up in a truck full of Somalian Refugees (Barkhad Abdi) headed for England, is held hostage in a bureaucratic war, sorts out the love life of a Movie Star (Berenice Bejo), gets shot at by a hitman in a Roman palace, travels by private jet, merchant ship and hot-air balloon, and becomes a rich man for the span of a few hours. The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is directed by Canadian writer / filmmaker Ken Scott, director of the films Sticky Fingers, Starbuck, Delivery Man, and Unfinished Business previously. The screenplay is written by Romain Puértolas and Luc Bossi, in collaboration with Ken Scott and Jon Goldman; based on Romain Puértolas' novel. Cradle Walk releases The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir in select US theaters starting on June 21st coming up this month. Anyone interested?