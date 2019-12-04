Official US Trailer for Corneliu Porumboiu's Acclaimed 'The Whistlers'

"A sly and intricate crime drama." Magnolia has unveiled the official US trailer for Romanian filmmaker Corneliu Porumboiu's acclaimed film The Whistlers, which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The film didn't win any awards, but it did win over critics, especially A.O. Scott (here's his review) who is quoted all over the marketing. This fun neo-noir stars Vlad Ivanov in the lead role, Cristi, a Romanian police officer who is secretly working inside the mafia. He heads to La Gomera Island to learn an ancestral whistling language. In Romania he is under police surveillance and by using this coded language he will continue to communicate with the mobsters to try and get Zsolt out of prison. Also starring Catrinel Marlon, Rodica Lazar, Agustí Villaronga, Sabin Tambrea, István Teglas, Cristóbal Pinto, and George Pistereanu. I caught this in Cannes and I had a great time - here's my glowing review, too. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Corneliu Porumboiu's The Whistlers, from YouTube:

In The Whistlers, not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off. The Whistlers, also known as La Gomera, is both written and directed by acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Corneliu Porumboiu, director of the films 12:08 East of Bucharest, Police Adjective, When Evening Falls on Bucharest or Metabolism, as well as The Treasure previously, as well as the doc films The Second Game and Infinite Football. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (our review) and also played at TIFF. Magnolia Pictures will release Porumboiu's The Whistlers in select US theaters starting February 28th, 2020 early next year. Curious?