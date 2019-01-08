Official US Trailer for Crime Drama 'West of Sunshine' from Australia

"Are these men bad?" "It's a bit tricky…" Uncork'd Entertainment has just debuted an official US trailer for a crime drama titled West of Sunshine set in Australia, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jason Raftopoulos. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival back in 2017, but is just now getting a very small released in the US. The film is about a father who has less than a day to pay back a debt to a violent loan shark, while his relationship with his young son is tested as his plans fall apart. Damian Hill stars as Jim, along with Ty Perham, Kat Stewart, Arthur Angel, Eliza D'Souza, and Kaarin Fairfax. This already opened in Australia last year and is heading to VOD here soon, for those interested in it. One of the quotes mentions Animal Kingdom, which is an exceptional Oz crime drama, but I don't think this one is that good.

Here's the official US trailer (+ original poster) for Jason Raftopoulos' West of Sunshine, from YouTube:

Separated from his family and caught in a cycle of gambling and debt, Jim has less than a day to repay a violent loan shark. His day is turned upside down when he must look after his young son, Alex. Jim's relationship with his son is tested as his plans to pay back the loan fail. When his last desperate effort to repay the debt puts his son's life at risk, he must make a choice between his past and a second chance at life. West of Sunshine is written and directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Jason Raftopoulos, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2017, and played at a few other international festivals. Uncork'd Entertainment will finally release Raftopoulos' West of Sunshine in select US theaters on January 18th this month, then on VOD starting January 22nd.