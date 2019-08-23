Official US Trailer for Epic Chinese Animation 'Ne Zha' Playing in IMAX

"A chance the dragons waited a millennium for." Well Go USA has debuted an official US trailer for the epic Chinese animated movie Ne Zha, or Nezha, which has been sweeping the box office in China this summer. The movie has set a new benchmark for Chinese animation. "We assembled 1,600 people in a team from all over the industry to work for nearly five years and, together, we have tried our best to present a good film for the Chinese audience." Ne Zha, based on an ancient Chinese legend (of course), is about a young boy, with the power to destroy the world, who must choose between good and evil in order to break the shackles of fate and become the hero. Featuring the voices of Lü Yanting, Jiongsen Sefu, Han Mo, Chen Hao, Lü Qi, Yang Wei, and Zhang Jiaming. This will be released (with English subtitles) in IMAX first at the end of the month, then in more theaters a week after. It does look epic, and hopefully is as good as they say.

Here's the official US trailer (+ US poster) for Jiaozi's Ne Zha, direct from Well Go USA's YouTube:

A young boy, Nezha (Lü Yanting), is birthed from a heavenly pearl by the Primeval Lord of Heaven. Born with unique powers, Nezha finds himself as an outcast who is hated and feared. Destined by prophecy to bring destruction to the world, the young boy must choose between good and evil in order to break the shackles of fate and become the hero. Ne Zha, or also Nezha (in full: Ne zha zhi mo tong jiang shi), is both written and directed by Chinese filmmaker Jiaozi (which just means "dumpling" - his actual name is Yu Yang), making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. With a story written by Yunyun Wei, inspired by the ancient Chinese novel named "Fengshenyanyi" or "The Legend of Deification". The film already opened in China earlier this year. Well Go USA will release Jiaozi's Ne Zha in IMAX 3D starting on August 29th, then in select US theaters starting September 6th coming up soon. Who wants to see this?