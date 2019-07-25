Official US Trailer for Extraordinary Dog Doc 'Los Reyes' from Chile

"Football and Chola will capture your heart." Grasshopper Film has debuted an official US trailer for the acclaimed documentary Los Reyes, a Chilean film about two dogs who love at a skate park in Santiago. I've been raving about this film since it first premiered at the IDFA Film Festival last year - here's my glowing review of it. The film also played at numerous other festivals last year and this year, and is getting a small theatrical release starting at NYC's Film Forum this August. The film is entirely focus on and all about these two doggos: Chola and Football, a couple of street dogs that live in the Los Reyes skatepark. A microcosm is organized around them, composed of things, animals and young adolescents in conflict with an adult world that they reject but are required to enter. I'm quoted in the trailer and on the poster, and yes, it really truly is one of the best films ever made about dogs. Any and every dog lover needs to, must, watch this film.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Iván Osnovikoff & Bettina Perut's doc Los Reyes, on YouTube:

Los Reyes is the oldest skate park in Santiago and it brings together teenagers from very different social and cultural backgrounds. Chola is young and vigorous and spends her days playing with balls that she throws to the pools in which skaters ride. Football is an old dog, but beautiful and energetic, that obsessively accompanies Chola in this game. The human world appears in stories of adolescents in transit to adulthood. We listen to their voices and see fragments of their bodies as part of the environment that surrounds the world of dogs. As Football grows old and Chola is left alone, the juvenile stories confront us with the rawness of a youth that does not find a place in our society. Los Reyes is co-directed by Chilean filmmaker Iván Osnovikoff & Italian filmmaker Bettina Perut, both co-directors of the doc films A Man Aside, Clever Monkey Pinochet versus La Moneda's Pig, Welcome to New York, Noticias, La muerte de Pinochet, and Surire previously. This first premiered at the IDFA Doc Festival last year. Grasshopper Film will release Los Reyes in select US theaters starting on August 14th this summer. A must watch doggie doc.